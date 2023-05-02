Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY
Wednesday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming north 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Showers likely.
Thursday night and Friday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. A chance of showers.
Friday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 2 feet.