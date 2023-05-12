Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Friday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. A chance of showers.
Friday night, southwest winds around 10 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday through Tuesday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of showers.