Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary
Monday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas around 2 feet.
Monday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Tuesday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Tuesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday, night winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday night and Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 2 feet. A chance of showers.
Friday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.