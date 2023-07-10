Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Tuesday, west winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southwest 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Wednesday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of showers.
Friday through Saturday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of showers.