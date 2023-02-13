Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING.
Monday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday, night, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming west 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Tuesday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Tuesday night through Wednesday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of rain.
Thursday night and Friday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, becoming southwest 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Patchy fog. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. A chance of rain.