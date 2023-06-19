Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Monday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Monday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Tuesday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. A chance of showers.
Tuesday night and Wednesday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds around 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday through Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.