Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.

Monday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.

Monday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.

Tuesday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. A chance of showers.

Tuesday night and Wednesday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.

Wednesday night, south winds around 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.

Thursday through Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

