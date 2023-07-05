Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Wednesday, southwest winds around 5 knot, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday night through Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday through Sunday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Sunday night, south winds around 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. A chance of showers.