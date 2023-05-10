Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Wednesday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday and Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday through Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.