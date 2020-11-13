SALEM — The union representing faculty at Salem State University says it is filing an unfair labor practices complaint after the college implemented furloughs for its members without an agreement with the union.
But the school’s president said he feels he had no choice after the union refused multiple opportunities to negotiate with the administration since the furloughs were first proposed last spring.
The furloughs were proposed as school administrators sought to close a projected $26 million shortfall in the upcoming year’s budget. The shortfall has since shrunk due to several factors but, administrators say, not enough to prevent the need for cuts.
Faculty members were notified last week of the school’s plans to unilaterally implement the furloughs for members of the Massachusetts State College Association, according to the local chapter’s president, Tiffany Chenault. In an email, Chenault said the union will now proceed with an unfair practices complaint to the Massachusetts Department of Labor Relations.
But SSU President John Keenan said it’s the union that’s being unfair.
“We’ve asked (multiple times), and they’ve refused to come to the table,” said Keenan. “Not coming to the table is not good faith.”
Keenan said the other two bargaining units on campus — AFSCME, which represents support and maintenance staff, and the Association of Professional Administrators, which represents non-faculty administrators — have agreed to accept the furloughs, presently three weeks. Furloughs are also being required of non-union employees. Keenan said he is also taking a furlough.
But faculty members say they need all of the time allotted for the school year, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic has required them to drastically alter lesson plans and teaching methods.
“We will be losing course prep time, advising weeks and time to work on student projects,” said Chenault in an email. “During the pandemic we have been finding that our students need us more not less, and it’s a shame President Keenan is doing this. Our students deserve better.”
Chenault said union members are reacting with “confusion, shock, anger and frustration” to the decision.
Keenan said he understands their feelings but says it’s an equity issue.
“I think the most important thing to remember is we’re all a team here and want to share the sacrifice,” said Keenan. “The faculty ought to share in that sacrifice. I’m grateful for faculty and how hard they work. At the same time I’m grateful for everyone on our campus who is working hard.”
Chenault takes exception to the suggestion that faculty haven’t sacrificed, saying “we worked for free over the summer” while colleagues at the state’s community colleges were receiving an additional $125 per course credit to develop new approaches for online learning. And the delay in the start of the school year for teachers in public schools gave them more time to prepare, she argued in an email to colleagues.
She also said many online classes are “way beyond” the normal class sizes but there is no additional compensation.
The union is also questioning the need for budget cuts in light of an anticipated level-funded state budget allocation and higher than projected enrollment.
And the union has questioned why the school isn’t tapping reserve funds.
Keenan said there is still “a lot of uncertainty” over the final numbers, and said he wants to hold off on dipping into resources he might need for the following year, depending on the pandemic. The school has also already committed some of that money toward matching funds for its planned campus “reunification” program and work to restore the Horace Mann building.
Keenan also did not rule out reducing the number of furlough weeks to two if the forecast improves.
“Nobody wants to implement furloughs, but it’s the unfortunate reality,” said Keenan. “They can make their case in court — I’m a lawyer and I respect that and I’ll follow any ruling.”
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, jmanganis@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.