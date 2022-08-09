MANCHESTER — A private contractor suffered a head injury after slipping off a seaside cliff on Eaglehead Road.
According to Manchester Police, the contractor was walking around the backyard of the property where he was working when he fell. First responders arrived on scene around 2:30 p.m. He was found bleeding from the head but conscious.
The Coast Guard was originally called to get the contractor off the rocks, but it was eventually called off after Manchester firefighters were able to pull the man up with a rope.
The contractor was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
— Michael Cronin