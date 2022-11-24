ROCKPORT — Not every family would hold a surprise birthday part for a matriarch about to turn 100 years old.
But that is exactly what happened in Rockport on Sunday when Mary Witham thought she was headed to a birthday brunch at the Emerson Inn, and instead found herself the center of attention at her party at the nearby Pigeon Cove Circle center.
Witham is remarkable for far more this momentous centenary birthday. She still lives at home, walks up and down stairs, and has no trouble hearing conversations. Talking over the phone with her is like talking to someone half her age. Her energy and spirit come through in both her voice and diction.
What is equally remarkable is that she was married for 75 years. Her husband George Witham Jr. — at age 104 — was the oldest World War II veteran on Cape Ann when he died last December. His service took him to Casablanca in North Africa, to Rome, and ultimately to the Battle of Anzio in Italy.
Many people may think that Mary Witham must come from a family with genetic longevity. But her mother died of a heart issue at age 39 and her father died at the age of 59.
“She always wanted a family of 12 but she had nine children, and I’m the only left,” said Mary Witham. “And I was the middle one. I had four older siblings and four younger siblings.”
Born at home on Curtis Street in Pigeon Cove, there are now four more generations of her family. She has three children, three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and another generation coming up. Her family affectionally calls her “Mamey.”
A graduate of Rockport High’s Class of 1940, Mary Witham said she attributes hard work and “always keeping an open mind about everything” to her long and happy life. She also prefers breakfast or brunch to dinner any day. and she was lucky in love with a man who always called her “his bride.”
“My husband was a kind and gentle person. We never had a real fight but we didn’t always agree,” she recalled. “My husband would say that we’ve been through three wars and two depressions and now COVID. He always said he had the love of a good wife — and he drank a glass of red wine and ate chocolate every day.”
She also attributed the benefit of contact with younger generations too as part of the longevity equation.
“My house has always been a haven for the young people,” she said. “And we were always active with our kids. We went swimming and skating with them, and took part in everything the kids did.”
And that was evident at her party. A lot of younger people filled out the crowd of more than 75.
“When we drove over to Pigeon Cove on Sunday and we were on Breakwater Avenue, I did say ‘why are all these cars over here?’ The street was filled with cars, and then I saw Pigeon Cove Circle and realized they must be having something going on over at the circle and that’s why there were so many people. But when we drove up (near the door), I knew something was up. My granddaughter’s husband took me out of the car and he picked me right up and said ‘We’re going inside’ — and that’s when I knew.”
In the weeks leading up to her birthday, Mary Witham had told her granddaughters that she didn’t want a party.
“So it was quite a surprise. I saw people I hadn’t seen in years, and so many young people were there. My children’s friends throughout school always kept in touch with me because they spent a lot of time in my house growing up,” she added.
One of her granddaughters, Tamara Fleming of Magnolia, said she was shocked that they were able to keep the party a secret.
“She had no idea. I don’t know how we pulled it off and she was so excited. The look on her face, she couldn’t believe it,” said Fleming.
Those attending ranged in age from Mari, a 2-month-old great-great-granddaughter, to Witham herself at 100.
During Witham’s career, she sold real estate with various agencies and had a real estate business of her own at one point.
“I think my house was her last sale,” said Fleming. “When she was 90 years old.”
