The hit National Geographic television series “Wicked Tuna,” based in Gloucester, continues to capture the hearts and imaginations of viewers, who continue to flock to America’s oldest seaport to catch a glimpse of one of the show’s boats or its captain and crew.
The 90-minute “Monster Finale” of season 11 airs this Sunday, July 10, at 8:30 p.m. when viewers will see who captures the championship title on the final day of filming. But that is not the only drama because the finale also features a rescue at sea when one of Capt. TJ Ott’s beloved dogs jumps overboard the Hot Tuna.
Cathy and Jeff Dyer of Knoxville, Tennessee, are among the recent visitors in search of all things “Wicked Tuna.”
“That was one of our missions on our recent trip to New England. Our first impression as we drove through the city was it was much bigger than we expected,” said Cathy Dyer. “When we saw the Fishermen’s Memorial driving into town, we knew we were in the presence of the ‘Wicked Tuna.’ Our visit was very memorable and eventful.”
While having lunch at Mile Marker One, the couple first caught a glimpse of Paul Herbert of the Wicked Pissah, and then they saw the FV-Tuna.com come into the dock from a fishing charter.
“Jeff and I looked at each other and both said ‘I feel like I’m a cast in a movie. It was very surreal,” Dyer said. “But the most incredible part was meeting Capt. Bob Cook from the Fat Tuna and his first mate John. They were kindest and most genuine pair anyone could ever meet. We talked with them, all with the biggest smiles, just like everyday people. We asked them lots of questions and they even thanked Jeff for his military service. As we were leaving, someone called out, and it was Bob jogging across the parking lot to give us a signed picture of his boat and crew with a big fat tuna in the middle. Wow. What an awesome experience we had in Gloucester. Would we do it again? You betcha.”
Just this week, a couple drove 22 hours from Wisconsin seeking out “Wicked Tuna” captains, and they met most of them.
“Most visitors have a million questions about the show,” said Capt. Dave Carraro of the FV-Tuna.com. “They didn’t realize we are a charter boat and they are amazed at the size of the fish and love the competition.”
A common question is what is the biggest fish caught, which for Carraro’s crew, was just over 1,200 pounds, and it was Sandro Maniaci’s first fish when he first started fishing with Carraro about 15 years ago.
“We all feel very privileged to be part of this,” said Carraro. “We would have been happy with one season and here we are going into season 12.”
The tuna fishing boats were rigged with cameras this week and the film crews are ready to film the next season.
But it is not without its challenges for Carraro because his engine is in need of repair.
“We are trying to fix the engine but parts are in short supply. Everything was on the shelf before the pandemic, but not now,” he said.
In season 11, the “Wicked Tuna” captains are looking to rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic brought the industry to a near standstill. With restaurants around the world forced to close, the market for the fish tanked.
“With buyers open seven days a week, and payouts returning to pre-COVID prices, the captains felt the pressure to catch ‘blue gold’ and make a profit. and as bluefin season comes to a close, the top four boats are in a frantic race to the finish,” reads a synopsis for the finale.
Last season’s runner-up, Capt. Dave Marciano, of Beverly, had a strong year with his family crew aboard the Hard Merchandise. and Carraro — a five-time “Wicked Tuna “champion — also had a good season along with Cook of the Beverly-based Fat Tuna, and Capt. Jack Patrican of the Time Flies, the youngest captain in the fleet.
Outer Banks showdown
A week after the “Wicked Tuna” finale, the ninth season of “Wicked Tuna Outer Banks” will launch and will feature three Gloucester captains, all champions. Carraro, Ott, and Capt. Tyler Mclaughlin, of the Rye, New, Hampshire-based Pinwheel, went south to the “Graveyard of the Atlantic” for the filming last January and February.
The season starts Sunday, July 17, at 9 p.m. with two back-to-back episodes.
“After a year-long hiatus, Gloucester captains return to the Outer Banks of North Carolina to compete in this spin-off series competing against the top bluefin tuna fishermen in the south. Capt. Greg Mayer of the Fishin’ Frenzy is the captain to beat, having won the title in the south four times previously,” according to a press release. “It’s winter in the Outer Banks where only the strong survive. This season the bluefin are bigger, more profitable, and harder to catch.”
Other southern rivals are the Little Shell, and Reel E’ Bugging.
This is Carraro’s second time competing down south.
“The other guys are seasoned in those seas but for me, there was a serious learning curve to navigate through shallow water with sand bars, bridges, strong currents and getting out of the inlet,” said Carraro. “It’s insane, so for me, the comfort level is not fantastic compared to the other guys. They know when to go and where to go. It’s challenging but once I’m out in open ocean, its ‘game on,’ but getting through the inlet and then back in, that is nerve-racking.”
To succeed in this fishery, the northern captains will have to compete against “Mother Nature, a tight quota, and a southern fleet that will do whatever it takes to win.”
“Wicked Tuna” will also air internationally on National Geographic in 171 countries and in 43 languages. For more information, visit www.natgeotvpressroom.com and follow them on Twitter (@WickedTuna). Past seasons of “Wicked Tuna” can be streamed on Disney+.