On a recent chilly, sunny Friday, The Open Door’s Mobile Market set up shop in the school yard of the former St. Ann School on Pleasant Street around the time Veterans Memorial Elementary School, which is temporarily in session there, let out.
Members of the school community stopped by the truck, with its large side panel swung open. They picked from bins with assortments of fresh produce such as cucumbers, peppers, lettuce, oranges, tomatoes, and cartons of eggs and went on their way.
The market on wheels was expected to serve about 50 to 80 families that day, helping them stretch their food budgets and stabilize their households.
While the Mobile Market program is not new, The Open Door recently hired Frank Margiotta, Ward 3’s city councilor, as its full-time farmers truck coordinator.
This November marks one year the farmers truck has been on the road serving fresh produce to people where they live, making connections among them while they attend the market. The truck has also allowed the Mobile Market to take on four additional sites while holding pop-up markets around the region. It provided fruit to the city’s Halloween party at Stage Fort Park on Oct. 22.
The Mobile Market was first launched in Gloucester in 2005. The Open Door, Cape Ann’s food pantry, has since expanded the program’s service area to underserved neighborhoods, senior centers, schools, and North Shore Community College’s Lynn and Danvers campuses.
“But what is new for The Open Door is the farmers truck that allows us to load the truck up to the top and then go out to several different locations,” said The Open Door’s President and CEO Julie LaFontaine. “And we like to say we don’t come home until it’s empty.”
“It’s made a huge difference,” said Jen Perry, The Open Door’s director of operations, about the farmers truck. The truck can serve three markets at a time before it has to come back to be reloaded. Before, a van would be loaded up only to return for reloading after each market.
Since getting the farmers truck, The Open Door has added three school-based sites and a housing community, and is talking about increasing the frequency of some of the Mobile Markets.
LaFontaine said with the cost of food increasing amid rising inflation, “it takes a little bit more to go grocery shopping, so this is intended to help fill a gap wherever a gap may be.”
Purchased with state Food Security Infrastructure Grant money, the farmers truck debuted at the Cape Ann Veterans Services office last November. LaFontaine said the COVID-19 pandemic made Open Door staff think about how they could do things safer and smarter, “and the farmers truck just made sense.”
Since then, the Ford E450 Super Duty has expanded the capacity of the program while allowing the program to be run farther and longer within the food pantry’s service area due to its eco-cooling system. LaFontaine said the cost came in just under $100,000.
“The farmers truck is really quite amazing,” LaFontaine said. “In fact, last month (Sept. 28) at the White House Conference (on Hunger, Nutrition and Health) … the farmers truck company that makes these trucks attended and the mobile market model with a farmers truck is being written into the White House hunger and nutrition plan moving forward.”
During the height of the pandemic, Lafontaine said, The Open Door served 1 in 5 Gloucester residents. That’s lessened a bit. It’s now serving 1 in 6.
Before the pandemic hit in March 2020, LaFontaine said, the Mobile Market served Veterans Memorial Elementary School on Webster Street every Friday afternoon by setting up a farmers market in the now demolished school’s gym.
“What is new now is the farmers truck comes and it can just slide into a spot. People come through. You’ve got everyone coming out, walking through, making selections. Kids are doing it. A teacher joins in,” LaFontaine said. “We intentionally make it a universal market, meaning that anyone who has a child who goes to school here, anyone who works here or any child can actually go through and make a selection for the household.”
LaFontaine said the food pantry originally selected Veterans at mobile market sit because more than 50% of its students were eligible for free- or reduced-priced lunch, in an area the U.S. Department of Agriculture dubbed a “food desert.”
