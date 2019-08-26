A man was killed this morning when the sedan he was in ran into the back of tractor trailer on Route 128 north at Crafts Road.
The north side of the highway has been shut down as emergency responders worked to remove the victim and his car, which was wedged under the trailer.
Traffic is being diverted at Exit 13.
Drivers can expect backup on both sides of Route 128 and Essex Avenue.
Trooper Dustin Fitch reporting on Twitter said that one lane of Route 128 south is closed also. A second crash occurred, adjacent to the fatal crash scene, with minor injuries, state police said.
The state police Collision Reconstruction Team, Crime Scene Section, and commercial vehicle unit are on the scene.
