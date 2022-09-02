BOSTON — The federal government is looking for feedback on its plans to invest $335 million in battery recycling, part of a broader effort to fortify the clean energy supply chain.
The U.S. Department of Energy earlier this week issued a request for information to help guide the implementation of infrastructure law investments in recycling programs for lithium-ion batteries, a core component of zero-emission vehicles. A new Massachusetts law aims to accelerate the transition away from gas-powered vehicles.
“Battery recycling doesn’t just remove harmful waste from our environment; it also strengthens domestic manufacturing by placing used materials back into the supply chain,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said Monday in announcing the new request for investment.
Federal officials said the effort builds on the department’s announcement in May of $3.16 billion in funding from the infrastructure law for battery materials refining and production plants, battery cell and pack manufacturing facilities, and recycling facilities.
The department wants feedback on how investments “can accelerate the collection, transportation, processing, and recycling of batteries and scrap materials, enable second-life applications of lithium-ion batteries previously used to power electric vehicles, and support high-quality jobs for American workers.”
Responses are due by Oct. 14.