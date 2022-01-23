ROCKPORT — The U.S. District Court has dismissed former fire Chief James Doyle’s wrongful termination lawsuit against the town.
“The town is very pleased that the federal court has ruled in its favor on all federal claims filed by former Fire Chief James Doyle ...” reads a prepared statement by Selectmen Chairman Don Campbell and Vice Chairman Ross Brackett. “The court concluded that the town did not violate Mr. Doyle’s First Amendment or due process rights in connection with various personnel-related proceedings that occurred in late 2020 and early 2021.
“The town hopes that this will be the final chapter in an unnecessarily protracted saga that occupied time, attention, and resources that could have been better expended in other areas, to the benefit of all Lockport residents,” the statement continues.
Doyle filed suit last June after being terminated by selectmen last February. The suit alleged, in part, that Town Administrator Mitch Vieria, the current five selectmen, police Chief John Horvath and former Assistant Police Chief Mark Schmink conspired to get rid of Doyle to assert their will over the Fire Department.
“Should Mr. Doyle choose to file a new lawsuit, in order to pursue state law claims despite the dismissal of his federal claims, we are confident that the town will prevail on those claims as well,” Campbell and Brackett’s statement concludes.
