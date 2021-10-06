BOSTON — Lawmakers are proposing a fee hike to cover the cost of replenishing sand dunes at one of the state’s most popular beaches as part of a new proposal aimed at settling a long-running dispute between state and local officials.
The proposal, filed by Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, and Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, would update state law to allow money collected by the Salisbury Beach Trust Fund to be used to replenish and fortify the dunes to help protect public and private properties along the state-owned beach.
The plan would also increase a surcharge that is tacked onto beach parking and camping fees from $3 to $4 to generate more money for coastal resiliency.
Revenue collected from the surcharge, which is controlled by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, is deposited into the trust fund.
DiZoglio said the bill is mostly aimed at settling a long-running dispute with the state agency over local use of money from the trust fund.
Following a damaging nor’easter in February, the town of Salisbury was to get about $90,000 in state funding to replenish sand dunes along the beach.
Coastal residents affected by flooding and damages from the storm chipped in another $54,000 to cover labor costs for the sand renourishment project.
Town officials sought to divert some money from the trust fund to help pay for sand nourishment, stabilization plants, sand fencing and other projects aimed at protecting the dunes and abutting properties. But DiZoglio said state officials were unyielding.
“The result was that we, alongside local residents, drafted legislation to clarify what the trust fund can be used for and to ensure we never have another months-long debate again while residents’ homes are at risk,” she said.
Under current state law, the funds can only be used for “long-term preservation and maintenance” of the beach. DiZoglio’s proposal would change the wording of the law to clarify that the funds can be used for sand re-nourishment, as well as building structures to protect the dunes from damaging storms and erosion.
She said the changes would clarify the money “can be spent on projects which encompass public and private property, as long as it is for the protection of the beach and dune system.”
It would also require the state to develop long-term plans for disaster prevention and recovery, and for the day-to-day management of the beach, DiZoglio said.
The 4-mile-long Salisbury Beach State Reservation is one of the state’s most popular destinations, drawing more than a million visitors a year.
The state-protected dunes that ring the reservation are also considered a natural barrier against wind and storm damage to coastal properties.
Backers of the proposal say with more frequent and damaging storms predicted as a result of climate change there’s a desperate need to provide more money and resources to fortify and preserve the dunes and protect coastal property.
Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, is among the bipartisan group of lawmakers who signed onto the proposal.
“We’re trying to get ahead of ourselves and protect against the next round of storms,” he said. “They’ve lost a lot of sand in the recent storms and a lot of houses are at risk.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.