The Federal Emergency Management Agency is hosting a community outreach meeting to discuss long-term sea level rise in Essex County.
The virtual meeting will be held over Microsoft Teams on Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Registration is available by visiting tinyurl.com/FEMAEssexCounty.
In 2016, the federal agency embarked on a study to map long-term erosion and future flood risks in coastal areas.
At the Feb. 16 meeting, representatives of FEMA Region I, which covers Massachusetts, Connecticut and Maine, will present coastal hazard and sea level rise projections for 2030, 2050, and 2100 around Essex County, including Cape Ann. Public comment will be held at the end of the meeting.
"FEMA Region I has shared the results of this study with the community officials within the county and would now like to share those same results with members of the community at large," reads the meeting's registration site. "We will host an evening virtual meeting that will provide an overview of the study’s methodology and present the nonregulatory coastal erosion data viewer."
Coastal erosion and sea level rise has been a hot-button issue in Rockport for the past year. The town is considering how climate change will impact the seaside cottages at Long Beach. Leases for the town-owned land under the privately-owned cottages are set to lapse in 2023.
The town may choose to do a "managed retreat," which would keep leaseholders at Long Beach until rising tides cause too much of a safety risk. Many Long Beach leaseholders have expressed interest in purchasing the town-owned land under their privately-owned cottages.
A.R. Siders, serves as an associate professor at the University of Delaware and an Environmental Fellow at the Harvard University Center for the Environment, recently told town officials the Lon Beach seawall could be replaced, but it’s a major expense that the town would need to invest in every 75 years.
Not only that, seawalls stop sand from moving inland along with the tide, effectively flooding out and erasing beaches. Siders said if the town wants to keep Long Beach intact, it would have to continuously ship in and mold out around 100,000 cubic yards of sand every 10 years.