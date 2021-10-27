Gloucester police started the week by arresting three people on multiple drug charges.
Two Gloucester residents and a Lawrence woman were arrested by Gloucester officers Monday, accused of trafficking fentanyl and possessing other drugs.
“All the officers involved did a great job evaluating the evidence on scene and arresting each suspect without incident,” Chief Ed Conley said. “They successfully removed a significant amount of drugs from the supply chain and I commend them for their hard work. We will continue to take proactive efforts to ensure that these dangerous substances are kept off of the streets of Gloucester.”
Around 11:42 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to Charlie's Place at 83 Bass Ave. for reports of a woman sleeping in a car. When they arrived, police found a woman and a man asleep in the car.
Through investigation, police said they found $1,400 worth of 62.4 grams of suspected fentanyl and 13.4 grams of suspected crack cocaine in the woman's possession, while the man was discovered to have 20 suspected methadone pills as well as 12.7 grams of suspected fentanyl.
Cash, packaging and distribution materials were also found at the scene.
Dominque Ferrara, 24, of Gloucester was charged with trafficking more than 10 grams of fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, and possession of crack cocaine with the intention of distributing.
Derek Gibbs, 30, of Gloucester was charged with trafficking more than 10 grams of fentanyl, possession of Class A drugs, and possession of Class B drugs with the intent to distribute.
Just hours later, around 6 p.m., police arrested a woman in the parking lot of Addison Gilbert Hospital at 298 Washington St. following an extensive drug investigation.
Modesta Gomez, 26, of Lawrence was charged with trafficking more than 10 grams of fentanyl, being in possession of suboxone, and possession of crack cocaine with the intent to distribute.
Police said Gomez was found to have approximately 287.2 grams of suspected fentanyl, 2.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine and one suboxone sublingual film strip. Together, the substances have an estimated street value of over $17,700.
All three were arraigned Tuesday in Gloucester District Court.
Police emphasized that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.