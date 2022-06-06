BOSTON — Gloucester lawmaker Ann-Margaret Ferrante will be part of the budget conference committee that works to hammer out a compromise plan for how the state will spend about $50 billion next budget year.
The group will also decide which of the various policy riders lashed to the House and Senate budgets will actually make it to the governor’s desk.
The House and Senate last week each appointed its Ways and Means Committee chair, vice chair and ranking minority member to serve on the budget conference committee: Reps. Aaron Michlewitz, of Boston; Ferrante; and Todd Smola, of Warren; and Sens. Michael Rodrigues, of Westport; Cindy Friedman, of Arlington; and Patrick O’Connor, of Weymouth.
The budget conference committee is likely to begin its discussions in public and then vote to retreat behind closed doors to hash out differences between the House and Senate versions of the budget (H 4701/S 2915). It was not immediately clear on Thursday if the first meeting had been scheduled and spokesmen for the Ways and Means committees did not immediately respond.
While the spending levels are similar — $49.76 billion in the House bill and $49.92 billion in the Senate’s proposal — the two bills take different approaches to that spending and each branch included its own suite of policy proposals. The Senate, for example, included licensing protections for doctors and other professionals involved with providing reproductive care in its budget while the House budget would extend free, universal school meals for another year, make phone calls free for incarcerated people and ban child marriage.
Last year, the same group of six lawmakers was appointed as budget conferees on June 7 and agreed on July 8 to a compromise $48.1 billion budget bill.
The new budget year, fiscal year 2023, begins July 1 but Massachusetts rarely has its annual budget in place by then. Instead, the Legislature and governor typically approve one month’s worth of spending as a stop-gap measure.
Twenty-nine of the 46 states that start their fiscal years on July 1 have already put their budgets in place, according to the National Association of State Budget Officers.