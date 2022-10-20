State Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante faced off against Republican challenger Ashley Sullivan in a debate hosted by the League of Women voters Wednesday night.
Both are vying for the 5th Essex district seat come Nov. 8.
Ferrante is a lifelong Gloucester resident who has served in the Massachusetts House since 2008. If re-elected, this would be the Democrat's eighth term.
She is vice chair of the House Committee on Ways and Means and sits on multiple other committees on Beacon Hill. Ferrante has served on local boards and commissions, including SeniorCare Inc. and the Commercial Fishermen’s Loan Fund, and practiced land use, fisheries and administrative law on Cape Ann for 10 years before running for office.
Sullivan is the chairwoman of the Gloucester Republican City Committee, a longtime resident of Gloucester and a mother of four. She runs ShoreTech, a small business focused on marine electronics, navigation and security solutions for personal and commercial fishing vessels, which she owns with her husband on Harbor Loop.
She grabbed her spot on the ballot following a primary write-in campaign that just cleared the 150-vote threshold required to become an official contender.
At the debate, the candidates shared their thoughts on the fishing industry, housing and other matters they’d work to address at the state level. This includes the much discussed, COVID-19 pandemic-fueled topic of public health.
Health concerns
Sullivan said she is against statewide vaccine mandates and that such measures should not be considered “one size fits all.”
“When you get someone like my son who's vaccine injured, there's no way for him to be able to go get that vaccine. So why does he have to miss out?” Sullivan said. “The medical mandates need to go.”
Wednesday’s debate was held virtually and not advertised to the general public since Ferrante is undergoing chemotherapy and Sullivan is not vaccinated against COVID-19, the League of Women Voters said.
“As a cancer patient, I'm very much in support of making sure that people who are immunocompromised, who had no choice in their diagnoses, are protected from COVID and from the dangers of being around a population that is not vaccinated,” Ferrante said.
Abortion was another hot-button topic the candidates were asked to address.
Ferrante said she was in favor of abortion and the right to choose in Massachusetts — especially since abortion is not always the result of an unwanted pregnancy, she said.
“It occurs sometimes because there's a fetal anomaly. Sometimes it's a miscarriage. Sometimes, the pregnancy can threaten the life of the mother where you would allow and you would want that choice to be the woman's choice,” Ferrante said. “It’s her choice between her God and her doctor. I think it's too massive of a choice for this, for any, legislator to handle.”
Sullivan said she doesn’t seek to change any state laws pertaining to abortion in Massachusetts, a state that has overwhelmingly rallied against anti-abortion measures passed in the country since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year.
“My view in the grand scheme of things doesn't really matter,” Sullivan said. “This is something, kind of like Ann-Margaret, I take myself out of it totally. Because it's not about me, it's about the health of the women surrounding me and the women in our district.”
If both Sullivan and Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl are elected, she would support his “Parents Bill of Rights,” which includes expanded school choice, eliminating state COVID-19 vaccine requirements in public schools and requiring parental informed consent for “controversial” curriculum subjects, sex education and the use of school libraries and media sources, among other changes to the public school system.
Ferrante would continue to support mental health initiatives in public schools, she said. She also supported the Student Opportunity Act that was signed into law in 2019, which aims to close an achievement gap that largely affects students of color, low-income students and English language learners.
Fishing, housing
Both candidates agreed that the state must take action on climate change.
To help support the fishing industry, Ferrante said, she is working on an initiative with the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute, Tufts University and the UMass Amherst Station in Lanesville that would use a series of sensors in the ocean that monitor turbidity, currents and ocean water temperature to forecast the conditions under which sealife spawning occurs as the effects of climate change worsen.
Sullivan said she would make sure that all of Cape Ann’s state piers are repaired and have entirely working gear, and would fight for tax write-offs for fishermen.
“We need to lobby the federal government for better data,” she added. “What they're using to regulate our fishermen, and I've heard this from captain after captain after captain after captain, the data is not correct.”
When it comes to housing, Sullivan said, the state needs to separate lower-income from higher-income communities when assessing affordable housing guidelines. She also said the state needs to “stop regulating landlords out of existence.”
Ferrante said she and other state legislators have been working to create more affordable housing in Massachusetts and expand access to the commuter rail in certain areas.
“I don't think that forcing communities to build housing that's out of scale or that violates their ordinances and laws is appropriate,” Ferrante said. “So we need to work with communities to bring that affordable housing to be.”
