ROCKPORT — The fourth Rockport Poetry Festival will bring together local and international poets Sunday in a day-long program free to the public and filled with activities to attend both in person and online.
“Our mission is to increase appreciation for the spoken and written word,” said Bob Whelan, the founder of Rockport Poetry. “We look forward to hearing poets of any age from across the globe, and of course, our favorite local poets as well. Poetry can inspire reflection, change, and it can heal.”
The festival kicks off at 10 a.m. at Whale’s Jaw Café, 17 Railroad Ave., to provide an opportunity for local poets and poetry fans to meet and socialize. The brunch features readings from the “End of the Line Poets” of Cape Ann. Guests can order off the menu.
Next is Poetry at the Pond from noon to 2 p.m. at Millbrook Meadow, a seaside park at King and Beach streets. In case of inclement weather, the poets will read at Brothers Brew Cafe at 25 Main St.
Iinternational poets will read to a live audience via Zoom for the Global Voices event from 2 to 4 p.m. at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. The first hour features poets from Ukraine, Australia, Pakistan, India, Italy, Switzerland, Wales, Scotland, England and Brazil, and the second hour features U.S. poets.
A festival reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Brackett‘s Oceanview Restaurant on Main Street will offer poets and poetry fans a chance to socialize with each other, family and friends. Light fare and cash bar will be offered.
The final festival event will be an Open Mic Poetry Reading at 7 p.m. on Zoom. All are welcome to read or to listen. The Zoom link can be found on the “Rockport Poetry” Facebook Page in the comments section.
This year’s festival is held in partnership with the Gloucester Writers Center.
“The festival that Bob Whelan and Rockport Poetry have built with a team of dedicated volunteers is truly impressive,” said Terry Weber Mangos, the center’s manager. “We are so excited to help bring attention to the art of poetry on Cape Ann and around the world.”
The poetry festival is staffed by volunteers. Donations of any size are gratefully accepted to assist the festival in its goal to remain free to the public.