Final preparations are under way for the 38th Gloucester Schooner Festival that kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 1, and organizers want to make sure residents and visitors know there are opportunities to sail on these boats.
Michael De Koster, executive director of Maritime Gloucester, said being out on the water is a great way to experience the schooners, in addition to viewing them from land.
“These schooners come here for free, and take time out of their schedule to be here so supporting them is a great thing,” he said. “Let’s help fill their boats.”
He suggested visiting the Gloucester Schooner Festival webpage, www.maritimegloucester.org/schooner-festival, to see which vessels are offering up space for passengers.
The activities begin with the Schooner Challenge on Sept. 1, the opening night of the festival.
“The Schooner Challenge gives people a chance to get on a local schooner and have a lot of fun,” said De Koster. “Every year people ask what is the Schooner Challenge, which is made up as we go. We declare the challenge that night. and some years there have been on-board activities during the challenge that are also judged, like making up the best sea chanty or can you make a monkey fist (a sailing knot).”
On Saturday of the festival there are charters, starting in the morning, and he suggested checking the website for availability.
Also on Saturday, Sept. 3, as part of Maritime Heritage Day, the schooner Ardelle will give hourly sails from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $20 per person, on a first come, first serve basis.
Saturday night, there are fireworks sails, and on the final day, Sunday, Sept. 4, there is the Parade of Sail and the races.
Local participating schooners are the Adventure, Ardelle, Thomas E. Lannon and the Isabella, among others.
The Gloucester Schooner Festival, a program of Maritime Gloucester, is put on through sponsorships and donations from the public, and De Koster noted the organization has not yet reached its goal to fund this year’s event so any donations are welcome. Donations can be made at the Schooner Festival or Maritime Gloucester websites.
For full festival details, schedule and updates, visit www.maritimegloucester.org/schooner-festival. Click on the link “The Schooners” at the top of the page to get a list of vessels. Look for schooners with a gold star on their image to know they are selling tickets for the public to sail aboard. Click on the image or photo of the schooner to reach the calendar to check pricing and availability. There is also a link to each vessel’s website for additional information about the vessel.
For general visitor information, visit discovergloucester.org.