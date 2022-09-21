An inaugural festival this weekend will celebrates the Nobel Prize-winning poet T.S. Eliot and his love for his time spent in Gloucester.
The Dry Salvages Festival, which takes its name from one of Eliot’s celebrated poems, has activities for all ages and interests at varied venues on Saturday. Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25.
Eliot, an influential poet of the 20th century, is noted for such poems as “The Waste Land,” which explores the terror of modern life in the post-World War I years.
“A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Eliot spent his childhood summers at his family’s home on Edgemoor Road in Gloucester, where he often said he was happiest. It was his poem, ‘The Dry Salvages,’ named after a rock formation off the coast of Cape Ann, that secured Gloucester a spot on the literary map,” according to a statement announcing the festival.
“The festival is for all people, of all ages, from all walks of life,” said Dana Hawkes, the festival director. “English literature professors and lovers of cats alike will love what the festival has to offer. Our goal over the two days is to celebrate poetry; revive Gloucester’s connection to one of the most noted poets in modern history; and of course, to have fun. This inaugural festival will appeal to the literati and children alike.”
Over the two days, attendees can enjoy Eliot-based activities, including bird-watching tours; a stage performance of some of his poems at the Gloucester Stage Company; narrated Dry Salvages boat tours; an exhibition at Cape Ann Museum, and tours of his summer home.
Additionally, to celebrate Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats,” a volume of whimsical cat poems written for his godchildren, Windhover Center of Performing Arts in Rockport will host face painting, writing and reading a poem about one’s favorite cat, drawing and painting, and games.
Hawkes noted that events occur at specific times throughout both days, starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday with the bird-watching tour through Gloucester’s Eastern Point.
More details about the festival and the schedule of events may be found by visiting the TS Eliot Foundation’s website at https://tseliot.com/the-dry-salvages-festival. Many of the activities have an associated cost and require signing up in advance.