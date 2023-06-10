As the St. Peter's Fiesta Committee prepares to present its 96th Fiesta in the coming weeks, the committee has sent out its annual appeal for fundraising.
The large fishing fleet that once supported the annual event has dwindled in recent decades so there has been a growing need for more community support to fund activities over the five-day event, which kicks off on June 21.
Joe Novello, the St. Peter's Fiesta Committee president, said they are dedicated to hosting another memorable event.
"Fundraising is a major concern for our committee as we strive to preserve this event for future generations. Our committee is invigorated and looking forward to the centennial celebration in just a few years. We recognize the importance of our treasures, our heritage, and our traditions," wrote Novello in the appeals letter.
Each year the St. Peter's Fiesta Committee reaches out to businesses and the community for support in any way, from donations to advertising opportunities, including banner advertisements. It is a registered nonprofit and all donations are tax-deductible.
"We thank everyone with our sincere gratitude for any contributions," said Novello.
For those who want Fiesta swag, for the second year in a row, the Fiesta committee has entered into a licensing agreement with Sweats of New England in Gloucester to sell St. Peter's Fiesta merchandise.
The St. Peter's Fiesta draws visitors from near and far with its programs and events for all ages, from music and games and sporting events to the open air Sunday Mass followed by the procession and Blessing of the Fleet.
For more details, or to make a donation via Venmo, visit: stpetersfiesta.org, and click on the "contact" option. Or checks can be sent to St. Peter's Fiesta Inc., at P.O. Box 3105, Gloucester, MA 01930.
For more information on the advertising banner opportunities, contact committee member Carlo Barbara at 508-284-7080.
For additional information, email: stpetersfiesta.org@gmail.com.