ROCKPORT — A brush fire burned an estimated two acres of rocky, wooded area off Woodland Road on Wednesday morning, according to state Department of Conservation Recreation.
Rockport’s Fire and Forest Fire departments were on scene at 11:45 a.m. trying to tame the blaze. Luckily, no injuries were reported throughout the day.
Early Wednesday afternoon, Forest Fire Warden Michael Frontierro said the fire was near entrance to the Woodland Acres nature trails at the dead end of Woodland Road and spreading south towards Blueberry Lane. Despite the spread, Frontierro said the houses in the area were not in any danger.
“There’s probably some smoke that gotten into people’s houses,” he said. “There was a lot of smoke in the Pigeon Hill area and by Steele Derrick.”
Firefighters initially had some difficulty getting water to the fire. According to the Frontierro, the water pressure wasn’t strong enough to reach the areas needed to fully control the blaze.
Luckily, Hillside Road residents Karyn Crowley and her fiancé, Steve Klotz, were able to help out.
“I own K&S Remodeling in town,” said Crowley. “They said they needed help so I brought over our lull and tractor.”
The lull — a type of telehandler used on outdoor worksites to transport and lift heavy materials— was used to move large boulders at the entrance of the nature trails so a smaller truck could drive through to relay the water being pumped from a fire hydrant out on Woodland.
“They asked us how much water we had in our pond,” Klotz said. “It wasn’t nearly enough.”
The tractor was on standby in case the Fire Department needed to clear a pathway to the fire. Frontierro said the tractor wasn’t used as firefighters needed to cut down just a couple of trees with their chainsaws.
Rockport Police provided a traffic detail and Rockport Ambulance was on scene to assist in any medical emergencies.
At around 2:30 p.m., Frontierro said firefighters had knocked down most of the fire. It was unclear Wednesday afternoon how the fire started.
“There’s still a lot of hot spots,” Frontierro said late Wednesday afternoon. “We’ll probably be here until nightfall checking them out. We’ll go out again tomorrow morning as well.”
Firefighters were still on scene knocking down hot spots in the area at 6:45 p.m.
