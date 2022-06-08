GLOUCESTER — The U.S. Coast Guard helicopter spotted at the Jodrey State Fish Pier on Wednesday was part of a movie called “Finestkind,” according to the Gloucester Harbormaster’s office, which posted about the helicopter’s arrival on Wednesday morning.
“The Coast Guard helicopter is in town today working on the Movie Finest Kind,” read the post. “They will be filming at the state pier and offshore all day today. The pier has been rented by the movie company and is closed to the public.”
Harbormaster T.J. Ciarametaro said the production is in town through Sunday, and filming with the Coast Guard helicopter would be happening on Wednesday and Thursday.
Good Morning Gloucester also tweeted a video of the helicopter landing on the pier.
According to the site "The Wrap" and other sources, Paramount+ recently acquired the rights to the movie starring Tommy Lee Jones, Ben Foster, Toby Wallace and Jenna Ortega. The film is being directed and written by Brian Helgeland. The crime thriller is based in New Bedford and is set against the commercial fishing industry.
It’s expected to debut later this year.