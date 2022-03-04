KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian authorities on Friday said a fire at Europe’s biggest nuclear plant ignited by Russian shelling has been extinguished, and that Russian forces have taken control of the site.
The regional military administration said in a statement Friday that the fire at the Zaporizhzhia plant in Enerhodar was extinguished, and that there is damage to the compartment of reactor No. 1 but it does not affect the safety of the power unit. It also said Russian forces took control of the site and that operational personnel are ensuring its safe operation.
The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nation’s nuclear watchdog, says there was no sign on Friday of radiation leaks.
No information was immediately available about casualties.
The U.N. Security Council in New York has scheduled an emergency open meeting on the Thursday attack that sparked global fear of radiation leaks.
The meeting, to be held at 1630GMT Friday, was requested by the United States, United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Norway and Albania.
Council diplomats said the International Atomic Energy Agency will brief council members. Russia’s shelling of Europe’s biggest nuclear plant in Ukraine received widespread international condemnation on Friday.
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he talked on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and told him that “Russian attack on the nuclear plant was an unforgivable reckless act.”
A massive earthquake and tsunami in March2011 destroyed power and cooling systems at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Japan, causing its triple meltdowns, spewing large amounts of radioactive materials in its surroundings and keeping part of the region still uninhabitable.
Follow AP’s coverage of the tensions between Russia and Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine