A large brush fire in the area of Hillside Court scorched 64 acres before Gloucester Fire Department and mutual aid crews extinguishes it Saturday afternoon, according to a press release from fire Chief Eric Smith.
“Brush fires can be extremely challenging, and I want to commend all the responders for containing the fire under dry conditions,” Chief Smith said in a statement.
An earlier estimate of the extent of the fire on Sunday by fire Assistant Chief Bob Rivas, the incident commander, had put the extent of the fire at 80 acres based on a flyby by State Police.
Smith said the Fire Department received the report of smoke in the area of Hillside Court at 12:12 p.m.
First responders from Engine 3 from the Bay View Station at 891 Washington St. arrived with 5 minutes and saw a large brush fire, requested Engine 1 and struck a second alarm.
Rivas had Engines 2, 4 and 6 and Rescue 1 called to the scene. They were assisted by Rockport Fire (a drone crew), Essex Fire and state Department of Conservation and Recreation’s state forestry fire control crews.
Smith said crews worked aggressively to contain the fire. They were deployed to adjacent residential areas, including Colburn, Essex, North Kilby, Quarry and Washington streets to protect residents and property. No injuries were reported, Smith said.
City regulations dictate open burning and permit requirements, with open burning allowed from Jan. 15 to May 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A preliminary investigation found that a homeowner “was conducting a permitted burn which grew out of control.” The chief said the homeowner’s burn permit has been revoked and Gloucester crews would continue to monitor the area.
In addition to the Fire Department, Smith thanked the Police Department for providing traffic control, the Rockport Fire Department which supplied a drone to assist first responders, and the Essex Fire Department, along with the Danvers, Ipswich and Manchester-by-the-Sea fire departments for providing station coverage. Beauport Ambulance also provided support at the scene along with Rehab 5.
