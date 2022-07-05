The Gloucester Fire Department Honor Guard has been invited to present the colors at Thursday's Red Sox game, according to Chief Eric Smith.
Led by firefighter Michael Mitchell, the honor guard will march on the field to present the American and Fire Department flags before the national anthem at the Red Sox vs. Yankees game on July 7 at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m.
"It is an honor to be able to present flags at Fenway," said Smith. "Not only does our staff get to go onto the field, but it's a Red Sox versus Yankees game. It will be a great experience for everyone attending."
Mitchell said eight firefighters will likely make the trip, and six will take the field — Lts. Kevin Gargan and Micheal Shulman, and firefighters Jeff Romeo, David Elwell, Pat Legro, and himself.
"This is going to be a lot fun," he said, adding they'll catch the game and "hang out."
"We've been pretty active lately," Mitchell said of the Honor Guard. "This is the second Red Sox game we've done in about a year, we did two Revolution games in about a year, and a Bruins game. We hope to be hearing from Patriots."
Thursday's game will be the third time the Honor Guard has been part of pre-game ceremonies at a Sox game. It previously presented the American flag for the performance of the national anthem, “The Star Spangled Banner,” before the Red Sox took on the Baltimore Orioles in mid August 2021 and at a Sox game in 2015.
The Gloucester Fire Department Honor Guard was officially organized in 2002 to ensure that fallen firefighters and departed retired firefighters were given honored at their funeral services. It officially debuted at the Gloucester Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11, 2002. It also participates regularly in local ceremonies such as the city’s Memorial Day and Veterans Day festivities.
Thursday's baseball game will be televised on NESN and YES Network. More information on buying tickets, $64 and up, or watching the game may be found at redsox.com.
Andrea Holbrook may be contacted at 978-675-2713 or aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com.