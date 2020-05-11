Fire guts Essex Seafood

ESSEX — A popular Essex restaurant was gutted by fire Sunday night after a busy day serving Mother's Day take-out meals.
"Thankfully no one was injured but there is extensive damage to the restaurant building. We will keep you updated with next steps," restaurant posted on its Facebook page Monday morning.
Several area fire departments came to the aid of Essex firefighters as they battled the blaze at Essex Seafood, 143 Eastern Ave. Firefighters were called to the restaurant Sunday just before 11 p.m. and remained until about 2 a.m.
On scene were Essex's Engine 1 and 2 and Ladder 2. Also fighting the blaze were firefighters and equipment from Hamilton, Manchester, Gloucester, Ipswich and and Wenham.
The restaurant had been open Sunday, Mother's Day, serving take-out meals from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
"We want to send a very heartfelt thank you for the amazing response by the Essex Fire Department, Essex Police Department, and everyone else involved, including the surrounding towns fire and safety crews," the restaurant's post said.
