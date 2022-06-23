Fire hits Beacon Marine

A fire this morning at the Beacon Marine Basin complex, 211 East Main St., has displaced around 15 people.
Gloucester Fire remains on scene and asks residents and visitors to avoid the area if possible as emergency crews will be working for the foreseeable future.
The fire started in the basement around 7 a.m. and shot up the side of the building, according to Assistant Chief Bob Rivas. He said there have been no injuries so far.
While much of the fire has been knocked down, firefighters are chasing fire in the voids of the building.
Reporter Ethan Forman is on scene and will be updating this story.