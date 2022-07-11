No one was injured in a fire in a three-car detached garage at 1046 Washington St. on Sunday afternoon that was doused by the Fire Department.
A 911 call on July 10 at 2:44 p.m. reported the blaze, according to fire Chief Eric Smith and the Gloucester Police Department's log.
No one was inside the garage at the time of the fire. When crews arrived, they saw smoke showing from the garage, and took over putting out the fire from a neighbor wetting it with a garden hose.
It took firefighters 15 minutes after they arrived to bring the fire under control. Fire officials estimate the damage at $30,000. Engines 1 and 3, Ladder 1 and Rescue 1 responded to the fire scene.
The Gloucester Fire Department is investigating the cause.