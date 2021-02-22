Fire on Fleetwood Drive

Firefighters and polcice are on scene at a home fire on Fleetwood Drive in Gloucester.

 PAUL BILODEAU/Staff photo

Gloucester firefighters were dispatched to 12 Fleetwood Drive for a fire on around 3:50 Monday afternoon.

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated at gloucestertimes.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you