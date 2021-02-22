Fire on Fleetwood Drive

Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Clearing skies after some evening rain. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Clearing skies after some evening rain. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.