A firefighter was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital with a shoulder injury as crews battled a two-alarm fire that consumed a vacant home at 12 Massasoit Road on Sunday night, according to fire Chief Eric Smith.
Deputy Chief Phil Harvey said Monday morning the firefighter had been released after being treated at the hospital.
Gloucester firefighters were dispatched for a report of a fire in a vacant home around 9:50 p.m.
Heavy fire was showing when firefighters arrived and a second alarm was struck to bring additional manpower to the scene.
Crews from the Manchester, Essex and Beverly fire departments responded to assist at the scene while Danvers, Wenham and Hamilton crews provided station coverage for the city.
Crews were able to knock down the fire 20 minutes later at 10:10 p.m. The fire destroyed the home and it is considered a total loss. The West Gloucester property with a two-story wooden Colonial home is assessed at $280,500, according to city records. The single-family home was built about 1920, city records say.
The Gloucester Fire Department is investigating the fire along with Gloucester Police and the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office.