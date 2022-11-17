ESSEX — The town’s firefighters will be serving up spaghetti and collecting coats this weekend.
The Essex Fire Company will host its 32nd Annual Spaghetti Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Essex Public Safety Building, 11 John Wise Ave. The supper includes salad, spaghetti, meatballs and sauce, drinks and dessert.
To-go phone orders will be taken until 6 p.m. Saturday and may be placed by calling 978-778-4554
The meal is pay as you can and donations will be taken at the door to raise money for the department’s equipment fund. Everyone is welcome.
Firefighters will also be collecting winter coats and boots for Essex residents in need. Any left over will be donated to charity.