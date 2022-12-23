No one was watching out, crying or pouting as a dozen Gloucester firefighters, including Santa Claus himself, came to the Rose Baker Senior Center on Manuel F. Lewis Street on Thursday just before noon to carol before more than 40 seniors in the center’s dining hall.
In addition to firefighters belting out yuletide favorites such as “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Jingle Bells,” and “Holly Jolly Christmas,” retired firefighter John Nicastro gave a stirring solo rendition of “O Night Divine.”
Malcolm Ingram of Gloucester, who regularly performs Thursdays at the Senior Center, provided an impromptu accompaniment, having spent the morning strumming Christmas songs on a ukulele.
Firefighters caroling around the seaport is a tradition that goes back decades. The caroling by the firefighters union, Gloucester Firefighters Local 762 IAFF, even included a stop at City Hall during members tour of the city.
“You did a great job,” Mayor Greg Verga said on Facebook. “I know everyone enjoyed the festive performance.”
Nicastro, who has been retired for 13 years, said the union sings carols around Gloucester each year during the holidays, and every year since he retired they invite him back to perform.
“They invite me back,” he said. “I’m one of the few who can really sing.”
The firefighters typical sing for people who may be shut in and who call for them to stop by to spread some holiday cheer. Nicastro was not sure how many stops they would make that day; “I just follow Santa.”
Firefighter Frank Leclerc, once again dressed as the jolly old elf, said: “We go see the people who can’t get out, mostly the elderly people. We go to Day By Day Adult Care, we go to Element Care, we come here,” said the 26-year firefighter at the Rose Baker stop. They typically see 300 to 400 people who cannot get out, he said.
In the past, they have gone to nursing homes, but with COVID-19 restrictions, that has become difficult.
The performance at the senior center also featured Clarence Rudolph of Gloucester, a retired 30-year member of the Fire Department who retired in 1998, wearing a red nose during the singing of “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.” That had Santa going up to him during the song.
Rudolph noted his grandson, firefighter George Black, was one of those firefighters caroling. He said he decided that when the firefighters sang “Rudolph,” he would don his red nose. He added that he spent 35 years as a clown with the Shriners.
“Oh, I loved it,” said Betty-Lou Allen of Gloucester of the firefighters’ caroling. “It was excellent. I wanted to get up there and sing with them.”
