Firefighters to present colors at Revolution game

The Gloucester Fire Department Honor Guard has been chosen to present the colors at a New England Revolution soccer match this Saturday at Gillette Stadium, Chief Eric Smith announced Tuesday.
Members of the Honor Guard — Lts. Kevin Gargan, Daniel Kennedy, and Tom Sayess, and Firefighters Andrew Pierce, Andrew Lyons and Michael Mitchell — will carry the colors into the stadium on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m., before the Revolution face off against the Orlando City Soccer Club.
This opportunity for the Honor Guard has been years in the making, the chief said. Gargan played college soccer at the University of New Haven in Connecticut and has volunteered his time extensively as both a referee and coach, with youth soccer programs around the area ever since he was in high school.
Gargan’s passion for soccer, firefighting and public service led him to reach out to the Revolution to offer the Honor Guard’s services, and the club accepted the offer.
“This opportunity for our Honor Guard to represent our department and community in front of the crowd at Gillette Stadium is a testament to the years of service Lt. Gargan has provided to the City of Gloucester, the Gloucester Fire Department and to youth sports in Cape Ann communities,” said Smith. “We at the Gloucester Fire Department take great pride in our flag, and in the consistent work of our firefighters to set good examples in our community.”
In mid August, the Honor Guard presented the American flag for the performance of the national anthem, “The Star Spangled Banner,” before the Red Sox took on the Baltimore Orioles. It was the second time the Honor Guard had been part of pre-game ceremonies at a Sox game, the first being in 2015.
The Gloucester Fire Department’s honor guard, which dates to 2002, also participates regularly in local ceremonies such as the city’s Memorial Day and Veterans Day festivities.
Saturday's soccer game will be televised on MLS LIVE on ESPN+, TV38 and MyRITV, and broadcast on 98.5 The Sports Hub.
More information on buying tickets or watching the match may be found at https://bit.ly/3AyqwXl