ROCKPORT — Dry conditions and windy weather are said to be behind afire that burned approximately 96 acres of brush fire in Rockport on Monday and Tuesday.
Rockport Forest Fire Warden Mike Frontierro said about 20 firefighters were on scene Monday at the three-alarm brush fire at Squam Hill, in an area adjacent to Johnson’s Quarry off Johnson Road and Pigeon Hill Street.
About 12 firefighters continued to work to suppress the flames around noon on Tuesday.
“The fire extended in two directions,” said Frontierro. “It’s still burning.”
The fire prompted a response from state forestry crews and mutual aid companies. The fire appeared to be contained by about 2:45 p.m. Monday but it flared up again.
“We’re just trying to figure out the best way to get in there,” Frontierro said. “We’re going to game plan with the state forest warden from Bristol County.”
The closest house to the fire is located approximately 1,000 feet away. Fire officials were stationed near the house in case flareups endangered the property, Frontierro said.
The fire response included mutual aid units from the Gloucester Fire Department and the Massachusetts State Police. Frontierro said state fire marshals walked the perimeter of the fire and determined the blaze comprised approximately 96 acres.
Fuel for the fire
Frontierro said the area includes much low-lying brush, some blueberry patches and also walking trails, adding leaves and tree debris provided the fuel for the flames.
He said fire crews worked hard to contain the fire. The closest fire hydrant is approximately 1,000 feet from the blaze, Frontierro said.
“It was pretty tough because of the wind,” he said. “This one is surface burning and it moves very fast, especially because the high winds.”
Frontierro said fire officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire.
“We haven’t had that yet,” he said.
Frontierro said open space on Cape Ann is now at risk to fires because of the dry wood and debris in forests.
“Yes, it’s because of the amount of stuff that’s on the ground,” said Frontierro.
The fire initially appeared to have burned about 81 acres, based on estimates by State Police who did a flyover Monday morning, said Andrew Regan, District 5 fire warden for the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.
Regan said district fire groups 1, 3 and 6 of the Massachusetts Bureau of Forest Fire Control were called out to the scene at 7:30 a.m. Monday.
Rockport Town Administrator Michell Vieira said late Monday afternoon the fire did not have a major impact on the town’s water supply. The town’s water ban remains in place, he said.
Frontierro said the points of attack for the brush fire were located off Johnson Road, Squam Hill Road and Lindy Lane. He did not say how blaze was started, but he said he was shown a photo of a campsite with a burned tarp and a couple of grills.
Frontierro said officials were not sure whether the campsite was recently habituated.
