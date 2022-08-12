Fireworks show to go on this Saturday

ROCKPORT — The Illumination Night fireworks show will hit the skies over Sandy Bay during on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 9 p.m., visible from most places along the downtown Rockport waterfront.
The recent rains helped in the decision by fire officials to allow the show in the wake of recent brush fires.
The fireworks — which are launched from the end of Granite Pier which juts out into the harbor — are shot over the ocean.
Rockport Fire and Forest Fire officials as asking the public to please use common sense and not light off personal fireworks, which are illegal in Massachusetts.
Rockport fire Chief Kirk Keating said what concerns officials are the fire and injury hazards posed by personal fireworks.
“We are hoping that the residents enjoy the ones that are put on by the professionals only,” said Keating.
Tim and Susan Collins, who along with a small committee organize the Illumination Night events, said Saturday’s program will be filled with children’s activities, games and music so residents and visitors can enjoy the downtown throughout the day and into the evening.
Already the colorful lanterns are popping up on the sides of the streets heading into town, in Dock Square, and elsewhere, put up by volunteers and residents.
Here is Saturday’s Illumination Day schedule:
11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Visit Harvey Park (at the Baptist church) to decorate your own lantern, face painting and storytelling sponsored by the Institution for Savings
Readers at Harvey Park:
11 a.m.: Rockport police Chief John Horvath
11:20 a.m.: State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester
11:40 a.m.: Selectman Paul Murphy
Noon: Selectwoman Denise Donnelly
12:30 p.m.: Emily Souza, children’s librarian at Rockport Public Library
1 p.m.: Jean Woodbury, local author of “The Tree in Dock Square”
Music in Dock Square (under the tree)
2 to 4 p.m.: Jazz music with Rhiannon Hurst, Steve Lacey and Jace Mason
4:15 to 6:15 p.m.: Rockport Public Schools Band/Rhythm/Soul
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Northwest Fox Trio/Alternative Rock
Fireworks at 9 p.m. from Granite Pier