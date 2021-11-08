First-hand experiences with German U-Boats needed for documentary film

ROCKPORT — Filmmaker David Wittkower, a Rockport native, is looking for help on his next feature.
“I am producing a new documentary about the German U-boats that patrolled off our waters,” Wittkower wrote on the Rockport Stuff Facebook page. “I’m looking for help in finding anyone still alive who remembers seeing anything, any Coast Guard or fishermen who dealt with U-boats, any observers such as the tower in Halibut Point. Over 400 ships were sunk (by the U-boats off the Atlantic coast), many within sight of land. Any help would be appreciated.”
Wittkower’s last feature, 2018’s “Dead in the Water,” profiled the Gloucester fishing industry. This past month, it won Best Conservation Film at Connecticut’s Mystic Film Festival.
Wittkower told the Times he’s still conducting research for his U-boat docufilm, and hasn’t begun shooting material yet. Now living in California, he hopes to get in touch with more Cape Ann sources when he visits Rockport during the holiday season.
“I kind of look (at the U-boats) like the movie ‘Jaws,’” he said. “You didn’t see it but you know it’s there and it scares everyone out of the water.”
In addition to stories, Wittkower also is looking for potential producers. Former Mayor John Bell and Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association president Angela Sanfilippo were the producers for “Dead in the Water,” which also was a Kodiak Award-winner at the 2018 Alaska International Film Festival.
Wittkower may be contacted by emailing ctch22@aol.com.
