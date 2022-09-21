The seaport’s mayor and chief administrative officer have decided not to play it safe during the Gloucester Police Department’s Community Safety Day this Saturday.
Both Mayor Greg Verga and Chief Administrative Officer Jill Cahill said in an interview at City Hall they plan to climb into dunk tank at the Sept. 24 event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Harbor Loop off Rogers Street.
Admission is free, but the event is a fundraiser with all donations benefiting the Gloucester High School Fitness Center Rehabilitation Project in honor of teacher and football coach Greg Swinson who died in 2019.
“It’s going to be a successful day,” said Community Impact Officer Joe Parady. He said the event will feature first-responder agencies from all over the Commonwealth.
According to the event flyer, the day will feature a tour of Coast Guard Station Gloucester, police vehicles and equipment, fire trucks and ambulances, police motorcycles, and horses and comfort dogs. There will be music, food vendors, kids games, raffles and prizes.
There will also be a seatbelt rollover simulator and, weather permitting, Parady said organizers are hoping to have a landing of a State Police helicopter.
The event will be marked with Iron Tree Service’s towering boom truck flying the American flag over the Fitz Henry Lane House. Parady said Bella Perrotta is scheduled to sing the national anthem.
The event began in 2018 but went on hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“Last year was a great success and we are hoping to keep it going now,” Parady said.
Sponsors include BankGloucester and Cape Ann Savings Bank who have donated toward games and bouncy houses. The event is also being sponsored by the Gloucester Fire Department and the city.
In the case of rain, the event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 25.
