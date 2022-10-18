The New England Fishery Management Council has scheduled seven in-person public information workshops to help fishermen and other stakeholders learn more about ecosystem-based fishery management (EBFM).
The workshops, the first of which is Tuesday, Oct. 25, in Gloucester will run for three hours each. They will cover how EBFM can be used as a tool to assess and manage fisheries in general; and more specifically, how EBFM potentially could be used to regulate fisheries on Georges Bank. The Newburyport-based council has developed a Draft Example Fishery Ecosystem Plan (eFEP) for Georges Bank in preparation for further discussion.
The presentations and subject matter will be the same at each workshop. However, the discussion will vary depending on who’s in the room and the level of engagement on each topic. Therefore, participants may benefit from attending more than one workshop.
The workshops include a mix of presentations and breakout sessions. The presentations will cover an introduction to ecosystem-based fishery management, an overview of catch ceilings and floors as used in EBFM management, and the science supporting EBFM.
The breakout sessions will allow attendees to discuss the contents of what was presented, ask questions and express opinions and concerns about EBFM and how it compares to the current single-species approach to fishery management.
All the workshops will run from 3 to 6 p.m. The dates and places for the workshops are:
Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Maritime Gloucester, 23 Harbor Loop in Gloucester.
Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the DoubleTree Hotel, 363 Maine Mall Road in Portland, Maine.
Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Chatham Community Center, 702 Main St. in Chatham.
Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the New Bedford Whaling Museum, 18 Johnny Cake Hill in New Bedford.
Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Superior Trawl Conference Room, 55 State St. in Narragansett, Rhode Island.
Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Montauk Playhouse and Community Center, 240 Edgemere St. in Montauk, New York.
Thursday, Nov. 10, at Holiday Inn, 151 Route 72 West. in Manahawkin, New Jersey.
Registration for the sessions is requested but is not mandatory. Advance registration, available at https://bit.ly/3EZxPfI, will help the council plan for and better accommodate participants at each workshop. These are in-person workshops with no webinar component.
The council has posted an extensive mix of professionally developed EBFM outreach materials at https://bit.ly/3goSNdB, including supporting documents for the EBFM workshops; stakeholder brochures for commercial fishermen and seafood dealers and processors, commercial pelagic fishermen and recreational anglers, environmental organizations and the general public, and a summary; and two infographics, a guide to the eFEP for Georges Bank, an EBFM glossary of terms, four presentations, background documents, a 5-minute introductory video and more.