Celebrating a 10-year anniversary of story-telling, Gloucester Writers Center presents its last Fish Tales event for 2022 on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at Gloucester Stage.
The topic is "ancestors" as the city looks ahead to the Gloucester400+ commemoration in 2023.
The Gloucester Writers Center founded the Cape Ann storytelling program "because at heart, every writer is a storyteller," according to its mission.
Gab Watling, the 2022 storyteller-in-residence, applauded the effort to keep the art of live storytelling alive.
“Stories are what we make while we're here, and what we leave behind when we go. Stories are the best of us. The chance to ‘tell your story,’ big or small, long or five-minutes-long, is a gift, and that's the strength of the Fish Tales tradition,” said Watling, who teaches literature at Endicott College in Beverly.
The Dec. 8 session features Sara Allen, Sharron Cohen, Laila Goodman, Brian Orr, Hilary Robinson, Aubry Threlkeld, Larry Volk and Heidi Wakeman.
“People tell us that Fish Tales is their favorite event in Gloucester because it showcases real people, telling true stories from the heart. Our storytellers are vulnerable, ready to share, funny and honest, and our enthusiastic audience reminds us that it is a joy and privilege to sit and listen to someone else’s life for a while,” said Watling.
The first Fish Tales was held in the winter of 2012 when six or seven people showed up at the Gloucester Writers Center in East Gloucester to swap stories.
"Over the past 10 years, Fish Tales has grown from a cozy storytelling evening to a happening night out. Even during the pandemic, Fish Tales kept on its path to share the real stories of local people," noted Henry Ferrini, founder and executive director of the Gloucester Writers Center.
“As we close out Fish Tales’ 10th anniversary year, we are grateful to Gab Watling for bringing much energy and enthusiasm to her role," he said. "And a big thank you to our partners at Gloucester Stage for making this event possible, and to our friends and sponsors at Lobsta Land and Neptune’s Harvest — your support makes it possible for all voices to be heard.”
Tickets are available for $25 at: https://gloucesterstage.com/fish-tales. The lobby opens at 6:30 p.m.
Proceeds will benefit the writers center low-cost and free writing workshops, readings and community programs. The Gloucester Writers Center also will honor its 2017 storyteller-in-residence, the late Jim Dowd, whose birthday would have been Dec. 9, with a contribution to the Gloucester Education Foundation scholarship in his name.