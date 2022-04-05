Fish Tales, a story-telling event, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.
What began as a grass-roots gathering created by the Gloucester Writers Center has become a consistently sold-out event now hosted at Gloucester Stage Company’s theater. During the show, local performers tell their stories live from the stage.
This first of four programs this year is Thursday, April 7, at 7:30 p.m. with presenters talking about the theme of “the Guest.”
“Fish Tales has blossomed over the past ten years from just a few people at the Gloucester Writers Center, to now a crowd of more than 100 people,” said Henry Ferrini, executive director of the Gloucester Writers Center. “This event is one of our most popular. Speakers range from first-timers all the way to professional story-tellers. It’s a great night out, and we hope the public comes to help us celebrate.”
Gabrielle Watling, an English professor at Endicott College in Beverly, is the host for 2022.
Performing in this year’s first event will be Todd Wemmer, Michelle Bader-Mustone, Dana Monsein, Heather Atwood, Gail Cantor, Liz Matelski and Watling.
Wemmer, an associate professor at Endicott College’s School of Communication, will tell a story relating to the many hundreds of guests living in his house, and “sometimes he wants them to leave, sometimes he wants them to stay.”
Monsein, who was raised in western Massachusetts, will tell a tale about the time “she was oh-so very wrong about who the REAL guest was going to be,” according to a press release.
A Spanish teacher at Endicott College, Monsein said a semester abroad in Spain changed everything for her. When asked about a few things she loves, the reply was: “Good deli, late afternoon light, windows that open, Led Zeppelin, perennial grasses, air conditioning and little dogs.”
In teasers for two other speakers, Matelski — who, along with 361,300 others, is an owner of the Green Bay Packers — will share the story of her first and “very unexpectedly memorable” half-marathon; and Bader-Mustone will talk about a guest who didn’t know all the “rules.”
For more details and tickets, $25, visit gloucesterstage.com/fishtales.
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.