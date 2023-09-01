With the sun setting and the backdrop of schooners floating on the waters of the Outer Harbor, Gloucester 400+ closed out Fisheries Heritage Month in the city Thursday at the Fishermen’s Wives Memorial with words of about the strength, resilience and heartache of those who are left to carry on onshore.
About 65 people gathered at the memorial along Stacy Boulevard in an evening emceed by state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester.
The Rev. Rona Tyndall of West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church started by reading a portion of Psalm 107 whose line is cast in bronze on the Man at the Wheel statue on the others side of the Blynman Canal.
“Some went down to the sea in ships doing business on the mighty waters. They saw the deeds of the Lord his wondrous works in the deep,” she said.
“For 400 years, Lord, you have blessed us from these waters,” Tyndall continued. “We give our thanks for gathering us in this community, the community of Gloucester like none other, gathered around our fisheries and we lift up to you those who have been lost at sea, those whose families still mourn them, and those whose lives have shaped our own.”
Mayor Greg Verga announced the official end to Fisheries Heritage Month thanking the 400+ Committee and volunteers for bringing a spotlight to the fishing industry.
“I’m not a fisherman, you might have guessed, but the reason my family came here in 1912 from Sicily was to fish, and that is the story for a lot of us here,” he said before reading a poem, “They that go down to the sea in ships.”
Tarr spoke about how Gloucester’s fishermen’s wives have fought for fairer regulations based on science and sustainable fisheries, good public policy and have developed a model in the state and across the country for health coverage for fishing communities.
“And so we are here in front of this statute that took its place a number of years ago on the other side of the river from the Fisherman’s Memorial and the Man at the Wheel symbolizing the equal partnership of the fishing men and the fishing women and the fishing families and that statue says so much about the persistence and the patience and the character of the wives of our fishing families.”
He gave a talk on the future of the commercial fishing industry and role the city can play in the industry’s survival, saying, “So, there will always be, always be someone who will say, ‘The commercial fishing industry is in decline,’ but I’m here to tell you, the commercial fishing industry is going to continue to modernize, to evolve, to grow and to prosper. and the limit of that prosperity … is only what we can dare to dream. and if we continue to dream together, it is truly limitless.”
Angela Sanfilippo, the president of the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association and herself the wife of a fisherman, said, “The mayor read the poem, ‘As they go down to the sea in ships,’ That is why a fisherman’s wife has to stand on a rock because when the men are gone, she becomes the rock of her family, of her community.”
“Gloucester is built on strength and unity,” said former Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, the wife of fishermen, vice president of the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association, and the deputy commissioner of the state Department of Fish and Game, “Why is it when someone’s hurt or coming in from fishing we know someone’s lost or hurt, we all run down there. We all stay together. and then, when everything’s fine, don’t turn your backs. Remember how they got hurt. Remember why they fish. It’s because that’s our heritage. That’s 400 years, Italian, Portuguese, Finland, Scottish …”
Standing by the 2001 memorial that took 20 years to realize by the Fishermen’s Wives Association was the artist and sculptor Morgan Faulds Pike, who was recognized by Sanfilippo.
“I thought it was great,” said Faulds Pike. “The whole month of August has been the fisheries month and I knew the Wives would want to have their day because they are half the fisheries, right. They are an amazing group of women; it was wonderful working with them.”
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.