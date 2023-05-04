A 42-year-old Medford man died Tuesday after he and another fisherman were hit by a wave and knocked into the ocean while fishing from the rocks of Rafe’s Chasm in Magnolia around 10:41 a.m., according to police reports.
While one man was washed back on shore, the other man’s body was recovered by the Coast Guard and transported to the Harbormaster’s dock at Solomon Jacobs Landing on Harbor Loop.
Despite life-saving efforts by Coast Guard personnel and Gloucester Fire EMS, the fisherman identified in police reports as Josiel Barbosa De Oliveira and Josiel D’Barbosa, and by the Essex District Attorney’s office as Josiel De Oliveira Barbosa, was pronounced dead in the emergency room of Addison Gilbert Hospital just before noon.
According to officer Noah Aiello’s report, he and Sgt. Joseph Balbo responded to Rafe’s Chasm, a popular fishing and surf-watching spot off Hesperus Avenue, at 10:41 a.m. due to a 911 call reporting two men, later identified as Barbosa and Orielton Trindade Domingos of Lowell, in distress in the water.
In the meantime, Gloucester EMS, and vessels from the Gloucester Harbormaster and Coast Guard Station Gloucester responded. Police were met by a man who called in the report along with three other men who had been fishing there, and with whom there was a language barrier.
They told police the two men were still in the water, so Aiello and Balbo went to back to their cruisers to grab flotation devices.
They were guided to where the men entered the water and came across Domingos, his clothes soaked, with a cut on his right hand. He later refused medical treatment. He told police the other man was still in the water.
The men who had been fishing pointed toward a buoy where they last saw Barbosa. Balbo and Aiello attempted to climb the rocky shoreline to get as close as they could to the buoy, but by that time the Harbormaster and Coast Guard boats had arrived.
A short time later, the Coast Guard 29-foot boat crew located the man and brought him aboard. Coast Guard personnel began CPR and took him to the Harbormaster’s dock.
Detective Sgt. Sean Conners and Detective Thomas Quinn also responded in the police boat, but they headed back to the Harbormaster’s dock once they learned the Coast Guard had recovered the man.
At the dock, Gloucester Fire EMS took over life-saving efforts, and took him to Addison Gilbert where he was pronounced deceased.
Police were able to identify the victim through his driver’s license, and learned a Ford pickup parked in Rafe’s Chasm’s parking lot was registered to the man at a Medford address. Detectives requested assistance from State Police assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
Police then went back to Rafe’s Chasm and noted “the seas were rough and crashing over the rocks.”
‘Man couldn’t swim’
Using an interpreter on his phone, Detective Josiah Aberle interviewed Domingos and learned he had arrived around 8:30 a.m. then at 9 a.m. three men arrived to fish and Barbosa arrived alone.
The two men struck up a conversation and Domingos said that Barbosa told him he could not swim. Domingos noted the waves were getting bigger and closer due to the changing tide and he suggested they move further up the rocks. But, before they could do so, “a wave crashed onto the rock that they were standing on and pulled them both into the water,” the police report states.
Domingos said he was in the water for about 5 minutes before a wave pushed him back up onto the rocks. He could not tell the other man’s whereabouts.
Police then spoke with one of the three men who went there to fish. The man said he saw a wave knock the two men into the water.
The man said a wave pushed Domingos onto the rocks, while they could see Barbosa attempting to swim to a buoy, “but every time he would get close, a wave would push him away.”
The man said Barbosa never made it to the buoy, and he eventually went under. The man estimated he had been under for about 20 minutes before he was found by the Coast Guard.
Other incidents
Harbormaster T.J. Ciarametaro estimates this is at least the third time someone has been swept to sea at Rafe’s Chasm since he’s been harbormaster. He said on Tuesday there were 10-foot swells pouring into the chasm.
“Stay away from the rocks,” Ciarametaro said. He said those who may want to fish there as a group should probably bring a flotation device they can throw as a precaution.
In May 2021, good Samaritans and first responders rescued two men fishing from Rafe’s Chasm’s rocks after they had been washed into the water by a wave.
In September 2019, a 13-year-old was rescued after being swept away by a wave while taking pictures of the storm surge from Hurricane Dorian.
A Brazilian native and Everett resident died after being knocked off the rocks by a wave and taken out by the tide on Election Day in 2016.
And in August 2010, a man needed rescuing after falling off the rocks.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.