Fisherman goes overboard on way home

A local fisherman went overboard as his ship was coming into port this evening.
Nicolo Vitale, 49, was on the Miss Sandy as it returned to Gloucester Harbor, and went overboard about one mile from the breakwater.
He was pulled from the water by a crew from Coast Guard Station Gloucester. He was brought to shore, where medical personnel treated him before he was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
This story will be updated at gloucestertimes.com as more information becomes available.
