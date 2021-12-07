Fishery groups question cod limits

Two fishing industry trade associations are asking the New England Fishery Management Council to reevaluate its drastically reduced catch limit recommendations on Georges Bank cod.
The groups, the Gloucester-based Northeast Seafood Coalition and the Associated Fisheries of Maine, say the New England Fishery Management Council’s Scientific and Statistical Committee lacked “relevant information” to make its determination on an Acceptable Biological Catch for Georges Bank cod. They are asking for a remand.
The New England Fishery Management Council is meeting through Thursday, Dec. 9. It plans to discuss its Scientific and Statistical Committee’s recommendations on overfishing limits and acceptable biological catches for several species — including Georges Bank cod and Gulf of Maine cod — for 2022-2024 on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 10:45 a.m.
You can find a link to join the webinar for the council’s meeting here: https://www.nefmc.org/calendar/december-2021-council-meeting.
The Newburyport-based New England Fishery Management Council is charged under federal legislation with conserving and managing fishery resources off the coasts of Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.
“Why are these assessments not reflecting what fishermen are seeing on the water?” said Jackie Odell, executive director of the nonprofit Northeast Seafood Coalition, which represents commercial fishing interests in the northeastern United States. She said the council will be discussing two critical stocks in Georges Bank cod and Gulf of Maine cod. She said there is uncertainty about the assessment of both stocks.
There are concerns that Georges Bank cod stocks are not rebuilding as they should. In an October press release, the New England Fishery Management Council stated “the stock is overfished and in ‘poor condition.’”
Odell said catch recommendations for Georges Bank cod represent a significant reduction from what was allowed to be caught this year versus what will be allowed to be caught next year. She said it’s a 70% reduction.
The fishing industry groups are concerned that not all the information was available to the Scientific and Statistical Committee when it met Oct. 25 to set catch limits.
“SCC members,” the Northeast Seafood Coalition and the Associated Fisheries of Maine wrote on Dec. 3, “did not have socio-economic information, as outlined in the council’s Risk Policy Map, nor did they have final catch information from the 2020 fishing year that offers a different signal for the resource.”
“These assessment reports do not reflect what’s going on on the water,” Odell said, who noted that because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, there was no National Marine Fisheries Service survey done on Georges Bank cod.
The letter from the fishing industry groups notes that a month after the Scientific and Statistical Committee met at the end of October, the NOAA Fisheries Regional Office in Gloucester released its final catch report for 2020.
“This report states that the recreational fishery ... caught 294.4 mt (metric tons) of GB (Georges Bank) cod in 2020. This 2020 catch represents roughly 85% of the 343 mt (metric tons) that would be made available to ALL U.S. fisheries in 2022-2024, based on the recent GB (Georges Bank) cod assessment report and the SSC (Scientific and Statistical Committee) recommendation.”
The high catch in 2020 is occurring in areas that are not surveyed for groundfish, Odell said.
The letter goes on to say that at the Scientific and Statistical Committee meeting “there was limited to no socio-economic (commercial and recreational) information for the” committee “to evaluate the economic risks associated with the highly uncertain assessment and the (Acceptable Biological Catch) derived.”
Odell said the coalition does not believe the council’s scientific committee had all the information it needed when it made its recommendation.
“The commercial and recreational fishery,” the letter states, “deserve an SSC evaluation that includes all relevant information before being subjected to the economic losses derived from an assessment approach which is rife with uncertainty.”
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.