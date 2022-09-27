The New England Fishery Management Council is meeting this week at the Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., and on the agenda Wednesday are reports on groundfish, herring and habitat which will be followed by a question-and-answer session with wind-energy developers.
Between 9 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., the council and attendees will hear reports on Atlantic herring and winter flounder management track stock assessment track peer reviews, American plaice research track peer review, and from the Transboundary Management Guidance and Resources Assessment committees and the Scientific and Statistical Committee.
From 2 to 4:15 p.m., the council will hear reports from the groundfish, Atlantic herring, scientific and statistical, and habitat committees.
After the council concludes its business Wednesday, fisheries liaisons from several offshore wind-energy development companies will host an informational meet-and-greet session in 1606 Restaurant & Oyster Bar at the hotel. They will be on hand from 3 to 7 p.m., and all are welcome to attend.
Thursday's meeting is set to cover reports on fishery monitoring, including days at sea spending, ecosystem-based fishery management, skates, the right whale speed rule and ropeless fishing, national saltwater recreational fisheries policy, and initial discussion on 2023 council priorities.
Also Thursday at 1:30 p.m. will be an opportunity for the public to provide brief comments on issues relevant to council business but not listed on this agenda.
Tuesday's session focused on national marine monuments and scallops.
The council meeting is in person, coupled with a webinar option for individuals who cannot or prefer not to attend in person. The council continues to follow all public safety measures related to COVID-19.
To register for the webinar and access the agenda and all meeting materials related to various topics, including commenting, you can visit the council’s website at nefmc.org/calendar/september-2022-council-meeting. Additional documents will be posted as they become available.